Wake County Public School System recruiting for more school bus drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Getting students to and from school is a priority for school leaders, which is why they want to make sure they have enough bus drivers on hand.Wake County Public School System listed bus driver positions as critical for the district in order to have the proper resources to transport kids to their destinations.A spokeswoman with WCPSS did not comment on a possible driver shortage but said when the district has more drivers, it is able to provide better service and shorter ride times.She also said the district sets the routes based on the number of drivers available.That means that every student who requested bus transportation by the deadline will have a bus and a driver.With that being said the district is looking for new drivers and in June announced new bus drivers would be eligible for bonuses. A driver would get $400 after three months if they have no problems and $800 after a year.Rick Stewart used to drive buses and says it is a great idea."At least go out there and check it out and find out about it. See if it fits you and it's a great job for whoever wants to do something like that," Stewart said. "Try it one time to help the kids out; the kids love it."As of June the district still needed 80 drivers and starting pay is $15 an hour.