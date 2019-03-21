School custodian arrested for bringing gun onto campus in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- A school custodian at Southwest Edgecombe High School was arrested for bringing a weapon onto campus.
Staff members reported Jerome Faison Jr. to law enforcement after they said he made threats to staff members and possibly had a gun.
A corporal with the Edgecombe Sheriff's Office searched Faison's vehicle. There, he found a loaded handgun.
Faison was arrested and charged with bringing a weapon on an educational property; he was also charged with illegally carrying a concealed weapon.
Faison was released on a $5,000 bond.
Editor's note: The initial version of this story identified Faison as the school's resource officer.
