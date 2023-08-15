When it comes to sales, don't overlook grocery stores. Many are offering buy 1 get one free on back-to-school supplies.

Get the most for your money on back to school supplies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We are getting you back to school ready with ways to save on school supplies.

Before you even hit the stores, shop your home. Look for any unused supplies your kids have left over from last school year.

"Even if it's not enough to get you through the full year, it can buy you some time," said Andrea Woroch who is a consumer savings expert. She suggests you can even join buy nothing groups on Facebook to see if anyone has unwanted school supplies and clothes.

Another step to take before you go shopping, use the Flipp app to compare weekly store circulars. "This will let you know which ones have the best deals at that time for items on your list. If something is still not on sale, wait to buy as you can set a sale alert using a browser tool like Karma to add items to your wish list through the app and they will alert you when it comes on sale," Woroch adds.

When it comes to sales, don't overlook grocery stores. Many are offering buy 1 get one free on back-to-school supplies. For necessities like pencils, notebooks, and folders, opt for store brands, which Woroch says could cut down on spending by 30 to 50%. You can also join loyalty programs like CVS or Target Circle. Both offer exclusive discounts if you're part of those programs.

Don't forget about certified refurbished for big-ticket electronic items like laptops or calculators. "All of these retailers offer certified refurbished with up to 60% savings, you're getting a warranty and guaranteed to look and work like new," Woroch said.

If you are a college student or teacher don't forget about extra discounts geared towards you. Many retailers like Apple and Best Buy offer discounts to college students.