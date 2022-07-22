Education

Supply chain problems result in optional uniforms for Cumberland County Schools

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Schools students will not have to wear uniforms during the upcoming school year.

Cumberland County School Board decided to waive enforcement of school uniform policies due to supply chain problems making it hard for some students to get their uniforms.

The school board said students were still welcome to wear a uniform, if they already had it. However, any students not wearing a uniform will not face penalties.

The school system's dress code will remain in effect for all students.
