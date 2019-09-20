International Space Station, NC State astronaut Christina Koch to pass over North Carolina on Friday night

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The International Space Station will fly directly over North Carolina on Friday night.
Six astronauts, including NC State alum Christina Koch, will be 254 miles overhead, moving at approximately 17,000 miles per hour. Koch is six months into her record-setting 328 day space flight.
ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said the weather is going to make it possible to see the space station as it streaks across the sky.
"Perfect night to see the International Space Station fly above us," Big Weather said.
Set your alarm for 7:57 p.m. That's when the space station should appear in the night sky. It will be visible for about six minutes.
Big Weather said the International Space Station will look like a bright star when it passes over. It will be moving from the southwest to the northeast almost directly above you.
