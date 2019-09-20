Science

International Space Station, NC State astronaut Christina Koch to pass over North Carolina on Friday night

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The International Space Station will fly directly over North Carolina on Friday night.

Six astronauts, including NC State alum Christina Koch, will be 254 miles overhead, moving at approximately 17,000 miles per hour. Koch is six months into her record-setting 328 day space flight.

SEE ALSO: Live from space: NC State graduate Christina Koch speaks to Durham students

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said the weather is going to make it possible to see the space station as it streaks across the sky.

"Perfect night to see the International Space Station fly above us," Big Weather said.

Set your alarm for 7:57 p.m. That's when the space station should appear in the night sky. It will be visible for about six minutes.

Big Weather said the International Space Station will look like a bright star when it passes over. It will be moving from the southwest to the northeast almost directly above you.

SEE ALSO: North Carolina native Christina Koch tweets picture of Outer Banks from International Space Station
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencencnc state universitynasaastronaut
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protective order didn't keep man from killing girlfriend: Deputies
Brier Creek water main break closes roads
White House threatens to defund Middle East studies at UNC/Duke
Pipe bursts, flooding NC State building
'Money-back guarantee' to sell a timeshare? Proceed with caution
Man arrested after woman shot, killed in Cary home
Social media users falling for fake brand ambassador offers
Show More
21-year-old UNC Morehead-Cain scholar dies suddenly
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Raleigh
Bernie Sanders at UNC-Chapel Hill for campaign rally
Downtown Fayetteville economy thriving from first season in Segra Stadium
L'Arepa serves up arepas and culture
More TOP STORIES News