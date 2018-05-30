Test the Greenhouse Effect

A greenhouse stays warm inside, even during winter. Why? Sunlight shines in and warms the air inside. Heat is trapped by the glass and cannot escape. This allows growers to produce fruits and vegetables year-round.
For this experiment, we're going to demonstrate that you can find a measureable difference in temperature between greenhouse air and exterior air in just minutes.
For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!
What do you find?
