Juvenile on scooter struck, killed by vehicle in Apex, police say

Monday, May 29, 2023 8:18PM
APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex Police said Monday that a juvenile riding a scooter died after a collision with a vehicle.

It happened just after 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of Woodall Crest Drive.

The child was taken to a Durham County medical facility but died from injuries sustained in the crash.

No one else was injured.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and the Apex Police Traffic Safety Unit is conducting a crash reconstruction as part of the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

ALSO SEE: Scooter crashes increase in North Carolina and many go unreported

