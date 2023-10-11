Country singer Scotty McCreery announces dates for his Cab In A Solo Tour; Here's who's joining him

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fans of country music and North Carolina native Scotty McCreery will have a chance to see him in concert next year.

McCreery announced this week the dates and locations for his 'Cab in a Solo' tour which will kick off in January 2024. McCreery will be joined by singers, Anne Wilson, Greylan James and 2022 "American Idol" winner Noah Hicks.

The announcement was made on McCreery's website and social media accounts. He's currently on his 2023 Damn Strait tour that started in January and wraps in December.

Ticket sales for the 'Cab in a Solo' tour start on Friday, October 13.

The tour includes a top at DPAC in Durham on Thursday, February 1.

The Garner, NC native, who turned 30, on October 9, gained national fame after winning "American Idol" in 2011. Since then, he has had several no. 1 hits, won numerous awards and released 5 albums. He has been the local celebrity face for the chicken franchise Bojangles. McCreery was 17 when he won "American Idol" becoming one of the youngest to win it.

McCreery and his wife Gabi celebrated the birth of their first child a boy in October 2022.

See the full list of his 2024 Cab in a Solo tour dates and locations here.