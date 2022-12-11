'Grateful to God that I'm alive': Scuba diver's close call caught on camera

A scuba diver's close call with a boat in Hawaii was caught on video.

HAWAII -- A Scuba diver in Hawaii is counting his blessings after escaping injury, despite being run over by a boat.

Chris Lastra's camera captured the close call as he rose to the ocean's surface after a dive.

SEE ALSO | Large whale washes ashore in Strathmere, New Jersey

"The boat definitely hit me and luckily it didn't hit my head and knock me out," Lastra said. "I'm grateful to God that I'm alive."

Lastra said the incident was his fault. He was diving without a buoy or dive flag to alert boaters.

He was not hurt, although his flipper was ruined.