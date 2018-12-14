MILITARY GREETINGS

Season's Greetings from Private Zachary Cole

EMBED </>More Videos

Related Topics:
Military Greetings
Top Stories
What we know: 4 arrests made following shooting of Raleigh officer
GoFundMe created to help Officer Charles Ainsworth after shooting
TIMELINE: What happened in moments before Raleigh officer was shot
'Officer down:' 911 traffic released from night Raleigh officer is shot
Latest models say wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
Want to work at the NC General Assembly? Here's how much the staff makes
Police: Wis. teen missing since parents' double murder, found alive
Fayetteville police looking for person who shot, killed a man
Show More
Officials believe 'pressure fluctuation' causes 5 water main breaks in Cary
After tense relations with RPD, community advocates respond to officer shooting
Dog bites two fingers off Cumberland County man
Dollar stretching tips for federal workers without a paycheck
How FEMA meals meant for hurricane victims ended up on Craigslist
More News