Second arrest made in fatal shooting at Dunn Cook Out

Christopher McNeill

#BREAKING: @Dunnpolicenc confirm a second arrest was made in connection to the Cook Out shooting on Friday night. The 17-year-old suspect is also facing a murder charge. pic.twitter.com/EWWskVMfJW — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) February 16, 2020

"Heartbroken, it's tough": Jaheim Currie was killed in an overnight shooting at a Dunn Cook Out. Tonight at 11, some of his teammates - on the Clinton High School football team - speak to @ABC11_WTVD about what he meant to them. pic.twitter.com/hgfygLqkfX — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) February 16, 2020

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of an eleventh-grade Clinton High School linebacker near a Dunn Cook Out after a fight reportedly broke out in the fast-food restaurant late Friday night.According to Dunn officials, the fight and shooting happened at the 1723 W. Cumberland Street location just before 10 p.m.Jaheim Currie was found in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.The preliminary investigation revealed a large crowd gathered inside the Cook Out when a fight broke out. The crowd left the restaurant and shots were fired in the lot.Saturday morning, Dunn police charged Christopher McNeill, 22, of Dunn, with murder in connection with the shooting.Saturday night, Dunn police made a second arrest, charging a 17-year-old with murder. Due to the age of the suspect, police will not release their identity.Currie played football at Clinton City High School, according to the school district. His teammates saying the eleventh-grade linebacker transferred to Clinton High School in the summer. When the group met on the football field they became inseparable."He made me laugh, so I mean, he was like the life of it all," said Johny Woo, a close friend of Currie. "When Blake and me would get down on the football field, I could watch him from the stands go over there and hug Blake and pump Blake back up."Clinton High School Dark Horse Football issued this statement on Currie's passing:The investigation is ongoing.Investigators are requesting anyone who has information, videos and/or other materials related to the investigation to contact them at (910) 892-2399, (910) 230-3556 or (910) 893-9111.