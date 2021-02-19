America's favorite pastime is back! Here's when Durham Bulls, Carolina Mudcats and Fayetteville Woodpeckers return to the field

We will play 120 games this season, including 60 home games at Five County Stadium.



America's favorite pastime is returning in 2021 for North Carolinians after a summer of no games thanks to the pandemic.The three major baseball teams in the area the Durham Bulls, Carolina Mudcats, Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced their 2021 season schedules on Thursday.The Durham Bulls, the earliest of the three to return, will start their season on Tuesday, April 6 hosting the Gwinnett Stripers at Durham Bulls Athletic Park ending the 572-day drought of Bulls at the DBAP. In total, the Bulls are expected to play 142 games this season, 70 of which are home dates."Good things come to those who wait, and I think we've all waited long enough for this announcement," said Mike Birling, Durham Bulls Vice President - Baseball Operations. "We're ecstatic to welcome both players and fans back into the DBAP for Opening Day and look forward to an exciting and safe season of Durham Bulls baseball!"Both the Carolina Mudcats and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers start their season facing off at the Five County Stadium in Zebulon on May 4.The home opener for the Woodpeckers will take place on Tuesday, May 11 at the Segra Stadium against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.Both the Mudcats and Woodpeckers are scheduled to play 120 total games in its division, 60 of which are home dates for the respective teams.Finally, the newly named Burlington Sock Puppets -- formerly known as Burlington Baseball -- announced its 54-game set in early-December the team will open at the Burlington Athletic Stadium on Saturday, June 5 against the Danville Baseball Club.Ticket information, official game times and COVID-19 safety protocols for the season vary between teams.