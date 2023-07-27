The officer was not injured during the shooting.

Selma police looking for suspects who fired at officer on duty

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Selma police officer is lucky to be alive after several suspects fired multiple shots at him, hitting his cruiser.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Pollock Street. An officer on patrol saw three to four men acting suspiciously just off the roadway and stopped to check on them. When the officer began to step out of the cruiser, the men began shooting in his direction.

Selma Police Chief W.M. Thomas told the Johnston County Report, that the officer immediately fell to the ground to avoid the gunfire and radioed for help before running behind a nearby parked tractor-trailer until backup arrived.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Selma Police at (919) 965-8189. Any nearby residence or business with a security camera that may have captured the shooting, or the suspects fleeing on foot, is asked to notify police.