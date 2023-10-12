J.A. "Jamie" Hughes was officially sworn in Tuesday night as top cop in the Johnston County town.

Veteran law enforcement officer sworn in as new Selma police chief

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Selma welcomed a new police chief.

J.A. "Jamie" Hughes was officially sworn in Tuesday night as top cop in the Johnston County town.

"It's not about me. The position is bigger than that," Hughes said. "It's about the officers and the citizens of this town."

Hughes replaces Billy Thomas, who retired last month.

Hughes is a lifelong resident of Johnston County. He graduated from Princeton High School and started his law enforcement career with the Johnston County Sheriff's Office in 1999.

He joined Selma Police in 2001.

