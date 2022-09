1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Selma

Selma police arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed in the street Friday evening.

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead and a suspect is in custody in Selma on Friday night.

The victim was shot and killed just after 6 p.m. at S. Raiford Street and Jones Avenue.

One person was taken into custody. Police said they are not searching for any additional suspects.

A handgun was found on the pavement.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or the suspect.