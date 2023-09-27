Sharks Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary hungry for deals in 'Shark Tank' season 15

Sharks Robert Herjavec and Kevin O'Leary tell Jennifer Matarese that they are still hungry for deals as season 15 kicks off on ABC.

NEW YORK -- They're starting their 15th season, but the sharks are still hungry for deals on ABC's "Shark Tank."

Two of the sharks, Technology Innovator Robert Herjavec and venture capitalist Kevin O'Leary spoke out about this newest season and what they're excited for.

"It's so great to be involved with a show that inspires people, especially families, there's nothing more gratifying than that," Herjavec said.

"This year was extraordinary in the size of the deals, the asks were in the millions of dollars many times, and it's just like it was in 2008, money is tight, no venture capital, interest rates are high, we're right back where we started and it feels great," O'Leary said.

They love getting the best deal possible and getting competitive with their fellow sharks, billionaire Mark Cuban; real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran; "Queen of QVC" Lori Greiner; and fashion and branding expert Daymond John.

"After 15 years, I've figured out Mark's view on these things. He doesn't say anything the entire pitch and then at the very end he simply gives them exactly what they're looking for," Herjavec said.

"Very uncompetitive," O'Leary said.

The Sharks say you must know your numbers.

"If you don't know your numbers, I'll put you in hell in perpetuity," O'Leary said.

But Herjavec added that there's one huge mistake some entrepreneurs make even beyond that.

"They go right into it, but first you have to get our attention! We're not sitting there waiting for you to come out, you have to come out and you have to wow us right away," Herjavec said.

Although they didn't want to give away too much on the guest sharks this season, "I'd have to kill you," O'Leary joked (at least we thought it was a joke!). The impressive list features: Jason Blum, CEO and founder, Blumhouse; Michael Rubin, chairman and CEO, Fanatics; Candace Nelson, founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes, founder of CN2 Ventures, and co-founder of Pizzana; Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good American, and founding partner of SKIMS; and Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND Snacks, founder of Camino Partners, and founder of Starts With Us.

You can watch dreams turn into deals, starting this Friday on the Season 15 premiere at 8/7c on ABC! You can also stream episodes on Hulu.