Raleigh City Council approves redevelopment plan for Shaw University downtown campus in 5-3 vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh leaders have voted in favor of a controversial plan to rezone a section of Shaw University's downtown campus.

Since the rezoning plan was released months ago, there has been a strong reaction from both supporters and opponents of the plan.

University leadership backs the plan, saying it is important for the school's financial future.

The plan would lease parts of the campus to developers to create retail, office and residential space. The goal is to modernize the campus, attract new students and integrate Shaw more into the fabric of downtown Raleigh.

Opponents of the plan, including some alumni, are not convinced and have criticized the plan for lacking in transparency.

They fear the plan will give developers too much influence, and ultimately could lead to historic buildings on campus being destroyed

"I am actually heartbroken. My husband has told me over and over again not to cry, but I cannot help it," Shaw alum Kesha Monk said. Monk is the co-founder of SaveOurShaw Coalition. "I haven't slept in several days because I know if this rezoning request is approved, this will be the end of the Shaw. This will definitely be the end of Shaw."

In February, the Raleigh Planning Commission voted 7-1 in favor of the plan.