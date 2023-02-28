Raleigh City Council commission votes in favor of Shaw University rezoning

A major win for leaders at Shaw University as the City of Raleigh's planning commission, voted 7 to 1 Tuesday morning in favor of the Shaw U District.

It's the Raleigh HBCU's plan to re-imagine large sections of campus by leasing land to outside developers.

It's the Raleigh HBCU's plan to re-imagine large sections of campus by leasing land to outside developers.

To win city approval Shaw agreed to reduce maximum building heights to 30 stories on some blocks and prohibit bars and nightclubs.

Critics of the controversial plan, included the great great grandson of Shaw's founder, who spoke this morning.

But first the commission heard from Shaw's President Dr. Paulette Dillard, who told the panel the university can no longer survive on tuition alone.

"We have favorably and with all transparency made this application and would desire for you to approve it," said Dr. Dillard.

"There appears to be a lack of transparency. I just learned about this initiative in the last week. So not that we play such a role in the future of the university but I do represent the family that founded the school and we have not been engaged one bit," said Pete Chamberlain.

Despite the opposition the planning commission voted in favor of the zoning changes.

The case now moves to the city council for final approval.