NC Congress members ask US Attorney General to look into SC deputies search of Shaw University bus

Eighteen Shaw University students were stopped and searched while riding to an economic conference in Atlanta.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five US Congress members from North Carolina have written a letter to US Attorney Merrick Garland asking his office to look into the Spartanburg Sheriff's Office's search of a Shaw University bus earlier this month.

According to Shaw University's President Paulette Dillard, on October 5, 18 Shaw University students were stopped and searched while riding to an economic conference in Atlanta.

Dr. Dillard said the students were riding in a bus to the Center for Financial Advancement Conference when deputies in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, pulled the bus over for a minor traffic violation. She said deputies used drug-sniffing dogs to search through students' suitcases.

The letter to Garland says in part:

"We write to urge you to conduct an expedited and independent review of the unfounded search of eighteen Shaw University students earlier this month, as well as a pattern-of-practice investigation of the

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, which conducted the search. Shaw University, an HBCU in Raleigh, North Carolina, had chartered a bus to drive these students to the Center for Financial Advancement Conference in Atlanta. On October 5th, their bus was pulled over for a minor traffic violation in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. At this point, multiple deputies and drug-sniffing dogs searched the belongings of the students and staff in the vehicle. No illicit materials were found, and the students were left unnerved, confused, and humiliated. We are deeply troubled by this unfounded search of Shaw students. This incident has understandably provoked a strong reaction at Shaw and in the wider Raleigh community."

Read full letter here.

In an October 10 statement, Dr. Dillard said the moment was reminiscent of the 1950s and 60s.

"In a word, I am 'outraged.' This behavior of targeting Black students is unacceptable and will not be ignored nor tolerated. Had the students been White, I doubt this detention and search would have occurred."

See Dr. Dillard's complete statement here.

After the incident was made public, ABC11 reached out to the Spartanburg Sheriff's Office for a copy of the report and bodycam video, if there is any. We are still waiting to hear back. ABC11 has also reached out to Shaw University officials for more information.

According to its website, Shaw University is the first historically Black institution of higher education in the South and among the oldest in the nation. The university is located in Raleigh.