Shaw students stopped, searched while on school trip to economic conference in Georgia

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Eighteen Shaw University students were stopped and searched while riding to an economic conference in Atlanta.

University President Dr. Paulette Dillard said the stop and search happened on Oct. 5.

The group was riding in a bus to the Center for Financial Advancement Conference when deputies in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, pulled the bus over. Dillard said the bus was pulled over for a minor traffic violation and then deputies used drug-sniffing dogs to search through students' suitcases.

Dillard said the moment was reminiscent of the 1950s and 60s.

"In a word, I am 'outraged.' This behavior of targeting Black students is unacceptable and will not be ignored nor tolerated. Had the students been White, I doubt this detention and search would have occurred," she said.

Dillard said the deputies found nothing illegal in their search and issued the driver a warning ticket for "improper lane use," saying the bus was swerving while driving down the road.

"Our students stood tall amid an unnerving and humiliating experience and because of their dignified and professional response, the situation did not escalate into something far more sinister," she said.

Shaw University is now investigating what happened and may pursue legal action.