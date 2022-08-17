'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': A big win for female empowerment

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is a new action-adventure TV series based on the Marvel Comics superhero of the same name.

LOS ANGELES -- "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is a new action-adventure TV series based on the Marvel Comics superhero of the same name. She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, is a unique television series that follows the life and adventures of a 30-something woman who becomes a 6-foot-7-inch green superpowered female hulk while navigating the complex world of being a single, lawyer who happens to be Bruce Banner's (The Hulk's) cousin.

She-Hulk features a primarily female cast and crew who are excited for viewers to experience the diverse storylines of the series. Jessica Gao, head writer of She-Hulk tells On The Red Carpet, "Having all these different women who brought their own life experiences, their own perspectives, that really is what creates such a full picture and what feels like a 360-view of womanhood."

The series portrays women in an empowering and inspiring way. "We are about to see just what a powerhouse you can have when you have a female-driven team," said Brandon Stanley, who plays Eugene Patillio/Leap-Frog. "It is such an honor to work with all these powerful female figures in the industry."

While She-Hulk is mostly female-driven, Jameela Jamil, who portrays superhero, Titania explains, "The show isn't supposed to be misandrist. We are not anti-men. We want men on our side and I think that's why the relationship between Jen and the Hulk is so important to show that we are looking for that comradery."

This nine-episode series is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 18, 2022.