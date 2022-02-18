Son of Lizard Lick Towing reality star killed in Sheetz shooting

Son of Lizard Lick Towing reality star killed in Sheetz shooting

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An active investigation in the Sheetz parking lot caused Karen Blair to pull over on her drive home from Bible study. She saw fire trucks, police and crime scene tape.

"This is something scary. I don't know if I feel so safe in this area I've been in for such a long time," she said.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office pronounced a 21-year-old man dead at the Sheetz gas station along Cornwallis Road. The altercation started three miles away along Josephine Road in a Garner community.

They have identified the victim as Harley Alexander Shirley.

Lizard Lick Towing Reality TV star Ronnie Shirley confirmed in a Facebook post that the deceased victim is his son. In the post, he said the family will always cherish the times they had together.

Exsahu Barrera lives a few doors down.

"I heard a lot of gunshots like 20 rounds within a minute," he said. "So I came out, couldn't see much. It was dark. I heard screams so I went back in. I didn't want to see anything more."

A resident who didn't want to be identified told ABC11 that the shooting happened at a neighbor's house who was having a balloon release and vigil for their grandson.

"She real nice. Real sweet. I know she's all shaken up about that. I know she was," said the resident. "My brother and his wife stay across the street. I know they were shaken up. They are Christian people. You know what I'm saying?"

Authorities say a 20-year-old woman is being treated at a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Johnston County Sheriff's Office officials told ABC11 there are still suspects on the loose.
