#VoltaireFire Reaches 500 Acres with 15% Containment

As of 6:00 a.m., the fire was estimated at 500 acres and 15 percent contained, it is burning in sagebrush and grass vegetation and within portions of a previously burned area.

Moreā€¦https://t.co/sE1ppHLCcU pic.twitter.com/CjdkkbT2Mj — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) June 13, 2018

Campers burning feces started a fire in a canyon near Carson City, Nevada, according to local officials.The two campers who started the fire have been detained, Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told the Reno Gazette-Journal The Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest said in a tweet Wednesday morning that the 500-acre fire, dubbed the Voltaire Fire, was 15 percent contained.Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon said firefighters had a tough time with the fire Tuesday night since they didn't have air support.