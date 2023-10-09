Shirley Caesar, gospel music legend celebrating 50 years of music and ministry with jubilee

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Inside the sanctuary of Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church in Raleigh, senior pastor Shirley Caesar is gearing up for a milestone occasion.

The soon-to-be 85-year-old pastor is celebrating 50 years of Shirley Caesar Outreach Ministries by playing host to a 50-Year Jubilee featuring powerful speakers and award-winning gospel artists.

"It's been hard. But yet rewarding," said Caesar. "There were some times I would scream...and when I just wanted to go somewhere and hide. But I'm still here."

To mark the moment, Pastor Caesar's jubilee will feature award-winning gospel artists Jekalyn Carr, Le'Andria Johnson, and Zacardi Cortez.

The five-night jubilee, which begins on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., will be at the Mt. Calvary Word of Faith on Sanderford Road.

"Well, first you're going to get some good singing and powerful preaching," said Caesar. "It's gonna be off the chain!"

The Durham native now lives in Raleigh but considers Raleigh-Durham to be her official home.

Caesar told Eyewitness News she couldn't fathom how she's been able to accumulate the awards, fanfare, and life-changing and soul-fulfilling work as an artist and a pastor.

"Had anyone ever told me that I would have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," she continued, "Here I am a little chocolate girl from North Carolina. I would not have believed it. But, God! Always remember that."

Queen of Gospel Music, Pastor Shirley Caesar celebrating music and ministry with jubilee in Raleigh. | Photo: File of her receiving star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Her jubilee will also showcase the preaching and teaching of Pastor John Hannah, Bishop George Bloomer, Prophet Brian Carn, Pastor Tim Rogers, and Bishop S.Y. Younger.

Caesar said it hasn't always been easy.

"You can just be so tired and stressed running and ripping. That's how my mom used to call it. But you can be stressed out and laid out and can't sleep," she added. "So there's a difference in being stressed and being tired. There were times in this ministry I was stressed and tired. And there were times where I plain ol' tired."

Let the jubilee tell it and Pastor Caesar will say it's enough to keep going.

"I'm working on the next 50! Can I get a witness," she laughed.

Pastor Caesar's 50th Annual Conference and Jubilee: Wilt Thou Be Made Whole is free and open to the public with different speakers and artists each night. Saturday evening's service will be held at the Marriott City Center in downtown Raleigh.

"I hope you come," she said.

WATCH | Pastor Shirley Caesar responds to the viral Hold My Mule meme feeds Texas light show

WATCH | ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar