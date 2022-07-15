Durham police identify Waffle House shooting suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers have identified a suspect in a shooting at a Waffle House that sent a man and woman to the hospital.Antonio Smith, 48, is still on the run, but he's now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of firearm by felon.The shooting took place on July 13 at the Waffle House on Hillsborough Road.Officers arrived at the scene shortly before 2:00 a.m. and found a man and woman had been shot. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The shooting does not appear to have been random, according to a preliminary investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Bernock at (919) 560-4440 x 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.