DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers have identified a suspect in a shooting at a Waffle House that sent a man and woman to the hospital.
Antonio Smith, 48, is still on the run, but he's now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of firearm by felon.
The shooting took place on July 13 at the Waffle House on Hillsborough Road.
Officers arrived at the scene shortly before 2:00 a.m. and found a man and woman had been shot. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting does not appear to have been random, according to a preliminary investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Bernock at (919) 560-4440 x 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Durham police identify Waffle House shooting suspect
