At least 3 people shot in second shooting in 2 days in Clinton, witness says

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least three people were injured Saturday night in a drive by shooting in Clinton.The shooting happened near the intersection of Still Street and Stetson Street. Angela Middleton, who lives down the street, is a disabled veteran, said she administered aid to three victims after hearing a car and gun fire.According to Middleton, the three victims are related to a man who was shot Friday evening near Kennedy Street.There are no more details at this time.