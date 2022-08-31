1 woman shot, 2 hurt in Raleigh crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a shooting and crash that took place just blocks apart.
Officers say it started on Liberty Place where a woman was grazed by a bullet.
A short time later, that same woman along with another woman were hurt in a crash on Martin Luther King and Raleigh Boulevard.
One car ran a red light and hit the other while moving at a high speed.
We still don't know the conditions of the two women who were injured.
Police have also not released any information on a possible suspect or the vehicle they were traveling in.