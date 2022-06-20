Fayetteville man shot, killed in shooting identified

Suspect in custody after Sunday morning Homicide in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The identity of the man killed in a shooting Sunday morning has been released.

Fayetteville police responded to calls about a shooting in the 800 block of Danish Drive at around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival officers found Marshall Parks,32, with a gunshot wound and attempted life saving measures. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that the shooting was not random. The incident started with a disturbance between a man and women.

The suspect's identity has not been given at this time.

There are no more details at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt at (910) 703-3499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
