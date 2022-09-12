1 dead, 3 injured in Durham shooting, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and three injured in a Durham shooting Sunday evening.

Durham police responded to calls about a shooting in the 4400 block of North Carolina Highway 55 just after 5:30 p.m. Three men were found with gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital where one victim was pronounced dead.

According to officials, a fourth victim in connection with the shooting was dropped off at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries a short time later.

Officials say the shooting does not appear to be random.

There is no more information at this time as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator B. Paulhus at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29136 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.