Fayetteville man shot, killed in his home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after one man was shot an killed in his home Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Nutmeg Place for a report of a shooting at around 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police found Julian Wright, 20, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by police revealed the people involved knew each other and were inside Wright's home at the time of the shooting.

There are no more details as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt at (910) 703-3499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.