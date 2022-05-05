Man shot in head while standing in hallway at Raleigh hotel

Man in critical condition after shooting at Raleigh hotel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head at a Raleigh hotel.

According to Raleigh police, the shooting took place around 1 a.m. at the Quality Inn on New Bern Avenue.

The victim was taken to WakeMed Hospital and is in critical, but stable condition. Police say the person was in the hallway when the shots were fired from outside.

No one is in custody at this time and no suspect information has been released. Police still do not know the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Freedom Drive is still closed off due to police presence in the area.
