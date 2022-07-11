Baseball tournament cancelled after reports of gunfire

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A baseball tournament in Wilson was cancelled after reports of gunfire in a nearby parking lot.Wilson Police Department responded to calls about an active shooter at Gillette Athletic Complex on Corbett Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. At the time of the call, the baseball tournament was in progress. Upon arrival officers said they spoke to attendees who stated they heard several gunshots.An unoccupied vehicle that was hit by the gunfire was parked in a nearby parking lot.Police determined that the incident was not an active shooter but a shots fired in the city limits type of incident.No injuries were reported and the baseball tournament was canceled for the day.Wilson police are continuing to investigate at this time.The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.