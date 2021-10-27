'Very fun': Durham youths enjoy Shop with a Cop event

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- From shoes to jackets, some local Durham youths got a unique shopping spree they will never forget, as they hit the stores to shop with a cop.Brother Christopher and Anthony Meza knew what they wanted.He doesn't have that much clothes, so we came here to buy some clothes," Anthony said.The shopping spree was on the house at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Durham. Eighteen other children and teenagers were lucky enough to join them in the Shop with a Cop program."I'd say they are excited about shopping," said DPD Officer Gill. "I know that."The budget was big, with each child shopper getting $150. On the list to buy: Shoes, socks, clothes and things for the colder months ahead."Just basically there to help out mom and her two kids," Gill said as he escorted Christopher and Anthony around the store with their mom.The experience was more than just shopping."It's a great opportunity for the police and the youth to come together and find better opportunities to communicate and share," said DPD Officer Mock.It's a chance to break stereotypes and bury perceptions that some people had about police."It was cool, I really liked it, because I don't talk as much as I used to and it's been really chill," said shopper Queen Poole.But most of all, fun."Very fun," Poole said. "Like a lot. On a scale from like 1 to 10, like a million."