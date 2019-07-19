RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The first-of-its-kind Grl Owned Pop Up shop marketplace will be held Saturday, July 20 at Traine Raleigh 121 Seaboard Ave from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grl Owned planner, Camera Goodson, decided to put on the marketplace after realizing there was a big need for it in the Triangle.
"I'm a vendor, I vend with bath products," Goodson said. "So, I decided Raleigh is a great area to grow and we needed this here. There's a lot of girl-owned businesses here and we wanted to showcase them with a girl-owned pop-up."
The event will feature 35 vendors with the latest in beauty, health and wellness and fashion. There will also be a food truck and music.
"Our sponsors are Dry Bar, Headbands of Hope and Kendra Scott," Goodson said. "It's a great day to come out with girlfriends to enjoy and relax and shop and support girl-owned businesses."
Tickets are required for the event. Click here for ticket information.
First girl-owned pop-up marketplace planned for Raleigh
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News