Shopping

First girl-owned pop-up marketplace planned for Raleigh

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The first-of-its-kind Grl Owned Pop Up shop marketplace will be held Saturday, July 20 at Traine Raleigh 121 Seaboard Ave from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grl Owned planner, Camera Goodson, decided to put on the marketplace after realizing there was a big need for it in the Triangle.

"I'm a vendor, I vend with bath products," Goodson said. "So, I decided Raleigh is a great area to grow and we needed this here. There's a lot of girl-owned businesses here and we wanted to showcase them with a girl-owned pop-up."

The event will feature 35 vendors with the latest in beauty, health and wellness and fashion. There will also be a food truck and music.

"Our sponsors are Dry Bar, Headbands of Hope and Kendra Scott," Goodson said. "It's a great day to come out with girlfriends to enjoy and relax and shop and support girl-owned businesses."

Tickets are required for the event. Click here for ticket information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingraleighbusinessshoppingwomen
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
35 killed in boating crashes in 2018, making it NC's deadliest season
Weekend to bring hottest weather of the year in North Carolina
Man accused of robbing ABC store, leading officers on chase arrested
Video shows home under construction collapse in Greensboro
Parents, teachers call for investigation into NC Superintendent
Summer camp off NC coast teaches surfing to kids with special needs
12-year-old boy sews bowties for shelter animals
Show More
Raleigh father and son save drowning 74-year-old on NC coast
"Is this our dog?!" Man surprises girlfriend with puppy
Biltmore Estate hired non-U.S. applicant instead of qualified citizen
How to know if you're swimming near a shark
Water bottles could spark fire if left in hot car, firefighters warn
More TOP STORIES News