How to turn your used, high-end clothing and accessories into cash

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- If you're looking to create a lasting wardrobe, love shopping local, and hate paying retail, then high-end consignment shops may be the perfect place to spend your dollars.Shopping secondhand means you could save big -- sometimes up to 90% off retail price.Lauren Elmore, owner of Fifi's , said many of her customers shop secondhand to "recycle, reuse, and reduce waste."However, don't expect to find fast fashion brands inside of these high-end shops. The focus isn't quantity, but quality.Fifi's offers three locations: downtown Durham, Cameron Village in Raleigh and East Main Square in Carrboro. Dress Raleigh operates similar to FiFi's."I had champagne taste; could not afford to go out and pay full retail but loved clothes," Pam Mullaney, owner of Dress Raleigh said.Her stores display high-end clothing, bags, and jewelry, for a fraction of retail.Raleigh also plays home to Revolver Consignment Boutique , which offers both women's and men's selections.Those in the market of selling instead of buying should look into the retailer's consignment program. Fifi's pays after your items sell.It's a 50/50 split for designer items like Kate Spade, Black Halo and Ted Baker. It gives a 40/60 split for name brand items like Anthropology, J Crew and Madewell.Fifi's has a walk-in policy, so no appointment is needed. Dress Raleigh pays after your items sell, and the total money you can make depends on the items.Typically, sellers can expect to make 50-70% of the sell. Dress Raleigh asks that sellers make an appointment or can pick up items. Revolver Consignment Boutique splits the selling price 50/50 after the items are sold.