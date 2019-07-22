Shopping

How to turn your used, high-end clothing and accessories into cash

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- If you're looking to create a lasting wardrobe, love shopping local, and hate paying retail, then high-end consignment shops may be the perfect place to spend your dollars.

Shopping secondhand means you could save big -- sometimes up to 90% off retail price.

Lauren Elmore, owner of Fifi's, said many of her customers shop secondhand to "recycle, reuse, and reduce waste."

However, don't expect to find fast fashion brands inside of these high-end shops. The focus isn't quantity, but quality.



Fifi's offers three locations: downtown Durham, Cameron Village in Raleigh and East Main Square in Carrboro.



Dress Raleigh operates similar to FiFi's.

"I had champagne taste; could not afford to go out and pay full retail but loved clothes," Pam Mullaney, owner of Dress Raleigh said.

Her stores display high-end clothing, bags, and jewelry, for a fraction of retail.

Raleigh also plays home to Revolver Consignment Boutique, which offers both women's and men's selections.

Those in the market of selling instead of buying should look into the retailer's consignment program.

Fifi's pays after your items sell.

It's a 50/50 split for designer items like Kate Spade, Black Halo and Ted Baker. It gives a 40/60 split for name brand items like Anthropology, J Crew and Madewell.

Fifi's has a walk-in policy, so no appointment is needed.

Dress Raleigh pays after your items sell, and the total money you can make depends on the items.

Typically, sellers can expect to make 50-70% of the sell. Dress Raleigh asks that sellers make an appointment or can pick up items.

Revolver Consignment Boutique splits the selling price 50/50 after the items are sold.

Marie Kondo's popular closet organizing method has people all over the world cleaning out their closets, and that means big opportunity for thrifty shopping.

