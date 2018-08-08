Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned

The stores will close at 8 p.m. because of products selling faster than expected, said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger's Mid-Atlantic Division.
Associates will be provided the opportunity to work through Aug. 14.
The announcement to close all 14 Triangle stores came out in June.
Kroger will continue to operate five pharmacies and four fuel centers through noon on August 14.
The pharmacies are:
- 5116 N. Roxboro Road, Durham
- 1273 W. Maynard Road, Cary
- 940 US 64 Hwy., Apex
- 1802 North Point Drive, Durham
- 1371 E. Broad Street, Fuquay-Varina.
Locations of the four fuel centers that will remain open through noon, Aug. 14:
- 202 W. NC Hwy 54, Durham
- 3457 Hillsborough Rd., Durham
- 5116 N. Roxboro Road, Durham
- 1371 E. Broad St., Fuquay-Varina