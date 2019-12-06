Rent the Runway will send vacation clothes right to your hotel wardrobe

The billion-dollar designer clothing rental company's "Closet Concierge" program includes four items the customer can rent for $69.
The offer will start off in four cities: Miami, Los Angeles, Washington and Aspen, Colorado.
Vacay game-changer alert: we've exclusively partnered with @WHotels to launch RTR Closet Concierge, our all-new travel service that delivers 4 items straight to your hotel room 💥— Rent the Runway (@RenttheRunway) December 5, 2019
Aspen, South Beach, D.C. and Hollywood – here we come! Get the deets ➞ https://t.co/8Wryg0FhIy pic.twitter.com/iiBTRA4LCw
When guests book a room at the W Hotel, they will receive a promo code for Rent the Runway.
Guests are required to select their clothing options at least 24-hours before check-in to ensure prompt delivery.
The hotel will unpack, steam and hang the items in the closet. Guests are asked to leave the garments at the front desk when they check out.
Rent the Runway, well-known for its formals and cocktail wear, now plans to add ski gear and athleisure wear to their clothing options as part of its collaboration with W Hotels.