Shopping

Rent the Runway will send vacation clothes right to your hotel wardrobe

By
Rent the Runway is teaming up with W Hotels in hopes to bring clothes right to your hotel wardrobes.

The billion-dollar designer clothing rental company's "Closet Concierge" program includes four items the customer can rent for $69.

The offer will start off in four cities: Miami, Los Angeles, Washington and Aspen, Colorado.

When guests book a room at the W Hotel, they will receive a promo code for Rent the Runway.

Guests are required to select their clothing options at least 24-hours before check-in to ensure prompt delivery.

The hotel will unpack, steam and hang the items in the closet. Guests are asked to leave the garments at the front desk when they check out.

Rent the Runway, well-known for its formals and cocktail wear, now plans to add ski gear and athleisure wear to their clothing options as part of its collaboration with W Hotels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghotelclothingshopping
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
He wore an ankle monitor as he killed his ex. Was anyone tracking it?
Durham driver critical after crash where SUV went airborne
3 face charges after chaotic chase that ended in Durham crash
Source: Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
School bus inspections, repairs underway after Wake County fire
'They're shooting:' False report prompted lockdown at Wakefield schools, police say
What's in your CBD? Raleigh company tests, reviews popular remedies
Show More
2 face murder charges after Raleigh beating victim dies
Raleigh law firm rolls out state's first mobile legal office
Flu cases nearly quadruple at WakeMed since Thanksgiving
Moogfest 2020 canceled for 'logistical reasons'
Army asks company to stop putting biblical references on dog tags
More TOP STORIES News