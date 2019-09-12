beauty

Viola Davis becomes new face of L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect campaign

Viola Davis is the new face of L'Oréal Paris.

The cosmetics company announced the star of ABC's hit drama How to Get Away with Murder will be a part of its L'Oréal Age Perfect campaign, the brand's skincare line for mature skin.

The 54-year-old Academy Award-winning actress shared the news about her new opportunity on Instagram.

She posted a glamorous photo of herself wearing red lips and her natural hair.


Davis describes herself as a young scrappy girl who didn't associate herself with the beauty and femininity that makeup represents. In a statement, Davis confessed it wasn't easy becoming the confident and radiant woman you see today.

She will appear in L'Oréal Age Perfect digital, TV and print campaigns starting later this month.

Davis said she appreciates the L'Oréal moniker..."I'm worth it."

"I believe it's so important to build confidence in women from a young age, and to role model diverse perspectives of beauty," Davis said.
