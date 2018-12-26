SHOPPING

What you need to know about returning unwanted holiday gifts

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on what to know about returning holiday gifts.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
After a day of opening presents, there may be some that aren't so appealing and that means heading back to the stores to return them.

"If I had gifts I wanted to return I would do it tomorrow," said shopper Shantelle Bisson.

She won't be alone. Historically the busiest days for returns are December 26 and 27th.

"I made sure I got everything what people wanted, and if you don't like it, you'll be returning it," said shopper Vanessa Nunez.

Americans return nearly $90 billion worth of gifts, and if you're one of those, there's something you should know about before you head to the stores Wednesday.

The number of days stores allow you to return those unwanted gifts can vary from 15, 30, or 45 days from the date of purchase. And the policy is stated on the receipt.

"I didn't realize that, that makes sense because they don't want a big crowd of people coming in after Christmas," said Bisson.

Many big retailers, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Amazon, extend return policies over the holidays.

"I'll be prepared," said Nunez. "So I know Macy's has a 90 day return policy, so I know I have 90 days to return."

You should beware that not all products are included under that return policy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingholiday shoppinggiftschristmas
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
UPS drivers race to get packages under the tree by Christmas
Christmas shopping last-minute? You can still save big!
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
Unicorn who leaves glitter surprise in tiny toilet is a hot gift
More Shopping
Top Stories
Durham family loses home in Christmas Eve fire, looters steal dogs
Woman shot in leg in Wake Forest
Wake Forest shooting suspect turns himself in
Stray dog born without nose hopes to find forever home
Reunited father, son celebrate Christmas together for 1st time
NC State AD Yow surprises fan with social media bowl-game offer
Jordan Peele releases trailer for new horror film, "Us"
3 shot during Christmas Eve home invasion
Show More
43-year Christmas tradition continues at Raleigh Golden Corral
Fayetteville Police investigate shooting that leaves one hospitalized
Guatemalan boy, 8, dies in government custody on Christmas Day
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Exclusive: Missing man's family speaks after warrants say he was fed to hogs
More News