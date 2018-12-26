A large area of high pressure over the eastern United States will provide beautiful weather across Central North Carolina today. Under plenty of bright sunshine, afternoon temperatures will peak in the 50s.The sky will remain mainly clear tonight and temperatures will again fall to near the freezing mark.Our dry weather will continue tomorrow, but we will see an increase in cloudiness ahead of an approaching storm system. High temperatures tomorrow will again sneak into the low 50s.That storm will bring us rain Thursday night and continue into Friday. There can be heavy downpours and even a thunderstorm on Friday as the heart of the storm moves through. Temperatures will rise through the night Thursday and warm air will continue its push into the day Friday. This will send readings up to 70 degrees Fahrenheit in at least part of our region. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are possible, and this much rain could cause flooding in poor drainage areas, possibly including some street flooding.A cold front trailing southward out of the Plains storm system will sweep eastward reaching the spine of the Appalachians around midday Friday.This front will move west to east through Central North Carolina late Friday afternoon and early Friday evening. Once this front moves through, drier air will bring an end to the rain Friday evening. The front will move south, slow down then stall from just off the southeastern coast of North Carolina in across the Deep South.Dry weather is expected during the day Saturday along with seasonably mild air.A wave of low pressure moving along that stalled front will cause moist air to expand northward Saturday night. This will bring some rain and perhaps rumbles of thunder into Sunday. Then another surge of dry air will move back over the region late Sunday night. The front will remain to the south, and another wave of low pressure will move along the stalled frontal boundary early next week. This could bring the region another period of rain for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.Have a nice hump day!Bigweather