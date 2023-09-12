Raleigh business perfects customizing video game controllers

Tuesday is National Video Game Day and one local business is helping you celebrate in style.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday is National Video Game Day and one local business is helping you celebrate in style.

Sircastleteees on West South Street in Raleigh takes gaming controllers and turns them into customized works of art-hand painting and airbrushing sports teams or characters.

To paint them, they have to completely disassemble the controller and put it back together after it's painted.

"After a lot of trial and error and messing up a lot of controllers. We've been painting them since 2016, so roughly six years under our belts. So messed up a few in the past but we now have it down pat and the community has been loving them. All the local gaming conventions (and) out of state it has been a huge hit. Because the gaming industry has really taken off," said Mike Phillips with Sircastleteees.

In addition to controllers, you can also customize your sneakers at Sircastleteees.