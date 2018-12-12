Skeletal remains found near railroad tracks in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after skeletal remains were found Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies report a surveying crew found the remains near the CXS railroad tracks off Heritage Road near NC-20 in Rex, North Carolina.

The remains have been sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

Fayetteville Police Department and the FBI are assisting in the investigation.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins asked that the public "not spread rumors about the possible sex and identification of the person" during the forensic investigation.

Those with information that may help investigators learn what happened are asked to call Major Damien McLean or Captian James Obersha at (910) 671-3100.
