North Raleigh salon starts 'gender-free' haircut pricing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hair trends are constantly changing but after more than 20 years in the business, Joey Humphrey didn't expect one change."I have seen things evolve amongst the hair trends not so much on the business side," said Humphrey, owner of Sky Parlor Salon.But it's a change he says is a step in the right direction."It comes down to equality," Humphrey said.In a few days, when you go to Sky Parlor Salon, the pay scale will look completely different. The price of your service will be based on the time in the chair, not if it's a male or female haircut."For my hair being short, if I pay the same amount as somebody's whose hair is long then I'm not going to be here that long. It's not going to take them as long," said customer Tamara McLaughlin.Humphrey says he's hoping other salons will adopt the new way of pricing as well, brushing aside the old way of business for his customers and the community."I think the biggest thing they'll feel is more comfortable. And more accepting when they walk in the door," Humphrey said.The new pricing scale Sky Parlor Salon officially goes into effect June 1.