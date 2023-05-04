Custom hat maker draws on Chicano culture for inspiration

Pachuco Supply, a small shop near the border of Downtown LA's Art District and Boyle Heights, reflects Chicano pride through making of unique custom hats.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. -- Based in a small shop under the 6th Street bridge, between the Downtown Los Angeles Arts District and Boyle Heights, Pachuco Supply is producing unique, custom-made hats for fans of Chicano and Pachuco culture. The small business founder, Gilberto Marquez, started making hats for himself. But when his creations drew interest from friends, and eventually Instagram followers, he knew he had something special.

"I'm not a great painter or a tattoo artist or anything like that, so my canvas is a felt hat," said Marquez. "Pachuco culture to me is style as resistance. It's pride and self care."

He counts among his customers the likes of actor Edward James Olmos, civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, Madonna, and the musical group La Santa Cecilia.

