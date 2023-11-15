Investigators say the fire started towards the back of the house and that three people were inside the home at the time.

Fire alarm helps Smithfield family get out of home safely

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family is safe this morning due in part to a working fire alarm, according to Smithfield's fire chief.

Crews were sent to a house on Longview Drive at 4:25 a.m.

A smoke detector woke one woman up and she was able to get her husband and mother outside safely.

"If they had not had working smoke detectors they could have been badly injured or could have lost their life," Fire Chief Jeremey Daughtry said.

One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution and another was treated at the scene for a minor leg injury.

The fire was under control within an hour of crews arriving.

A cause of the fire has not been determined.