'We don't feel safe:' Smithfield Foods workers concerned about COVID-19 on the job

Added extra hand sanitizing stations

Boosted personal protective equipment

Continuing to stress importance of personal hygiene

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection

Expanded employee health benefits

Implementing thermal scanning

Increased social distancing in common areas

Installed plexiglass barriers

Restricting all nonessential visitors

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the largest pork processing plant in the world and workers at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel claim not enough is being done to protect them from COVID-19 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson continues to hear from concerned employees at the plant, including one worker who didn't want to be identified because they say they're fearful they'd lose their job."I want the people to see what's going on. We don't feel safe," the worker at the Bladen County plant said.This anonymous worker said they have worked at that plant for more than five years and said that for weeks, no workers have been required to keep a safe distance apart."We eat 60 to 70 deep in the cafeteria. We work arm and arm; even as you walk through the hallways, we are 30, 40, 50 deep at a time," the worker said.The worker provided these pictures that they said show employees together during a meeting that they say they were required to attend. The worker also said it is tight when they are all eating in the cafeteria.Several employees at the pork processing plant told us they could earn a $500 bonus but claim they only get that bonus if they don't miss a day or be late to a shift in the month of April."So, you have to come to work every day for a month to earn your hazard pay. If not, you get nothing," the worker said.This worker said management recently added hand sanitizers to each floor, and just in the last few days added Plexiglas to certain areas, including the cafeteria as well as the thermal screening of employees at the start of each shift. They also claim masks were given out Tuesday to employees, but they said if someone gets sick on the job, not enough is being done."Once you report somebody has symptoms, they just send them home for the doctor to diagnose them and let the doctor clear them to come back," the worker said. "However, the damage is already done once they are there."The Troubleshooter reached out to Smithfield Foods, and a representative directed me to its website . On their website, it states in part the following:While the workers who reached out to ABC11 said they appreciate any increased safety measures, they still worry.One worker asked: "Is it worth our lives because truly they don't see what goes on behind these doors how unsafe and unsanitary it is, especially during these times?"