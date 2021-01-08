'Shoot him between the eyes': Smithfield healthcare worker fired over 'hateful' words toward Joe Biden in TikTok video

Med First Primary & Urgent Care in Smithfield announced on its Facebook page on Thursday that the worker was no longer employed.
"In this video, the individual displayed unsafe COVID-19 practices that directly violated Med First's strict safety policies. In addition, this individual engaged in hateful speech related to recent political events," the Facebook post said.
In the video, the woman, who was wearing scrubs and had a stethoscope around her neck, was reacting to the rioters who stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday when she said: "Now if they could only find Biden and shoot him between the eyes that'd be great."
Social media videos show chaos as rioters stormed the Capitol
The reposted version of that video has more than 1.1 million views on Twitter.
The healthcare system said her actions "violated numerous Med First policies."
Read the post in full below:
Some of you may have seen a very disturbing video posted on social media by one of our now-former employees. In this video, the individual displayed unsafe COVID-19 practices that directly violated Med First's strict safety policies. In addition, this individual engaged in hateful speech related to recent political events. The act of posting this video and its content violated numerous Med First policies.
We did not know about this video before it was posted. We at Med First, like many of you, found it disturbing and offensive to our fundamental values. Please be assured that we have taken appropriate action. The person who posted this video is no longer employed by Med First.
We learned about this offensive video when some of our patients emailed it to us or re-posted it on Med First's social media. In light of the offensive nature of the video, we are removing these re-posted videos and comments from Med First's social media sites.
Med First takes the safety of our patients very seriously. All of our employees are required to follow very specific safety rules and protocols designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.
We apologize if the actions of this individual caused you concern.