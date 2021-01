'Shoot him between the eyes': Smithfield healthcare worker fired over 'hateful' words toward Joe Biden in TikTok video

EMBED >More News Videos The videos showed hundreds of supporters of President Trump storming the Capitol, smashing through doors, brawling with members of the police, and even posing for pictures on the House floor.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Smithfield healthcare worker has been fired after a video she posted on TikTok in which she spoke about wishing President-elect Joe Biden would be shot went viral on Twitter.Med First Primary & Urgent Care in Smithfield announced on its Facebook page on Thursday that the worker was no longer employed."In this video, the individual displayed unsafe COVID-19 practices that directly violated Med First's strict safety policies. In addition, this individual engaged in hateful speech related to recent political events," the Facebook post said.In the video, the woman, who was wearing scrubs and had a stethoscope around her neck, was reacting to the rioters who stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday when she said: "Now if they could only find Biden and shoot him between the eyes that'd be great."The reposted version of that video has more than 1.1 million views on Twitter.The healthcare system said her actions "violated numerous Med First policies."Read the post in full below: