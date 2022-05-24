Smithfield police officer injured by knife during arrest after disturbance call

EMBED <>More Videos

Smithfield officer hospitalized after being injured during arrest

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Smithfield police officer was treated at a hospital after being hurt by a suspect with a knife while making an arrest.

Smithfield Police said they responded to a disturbance on the 300 block of Seventh Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found a 38-year-old man with an "obvious injury" at the scene. Police determined that he had been stabbed in the abdomen with a knife.

While an officer was attempting to arrest a suspect in that case, the Smithfield officer was also injured by a knife.

Officer A.E. Watts and the victim were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The victim was described as stable.

Watts was treated and later released and is recuperating from his injury, police said Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Shawn Marshall of S. Seventh Street. Marshall was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury as well as felonious assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Marshall was held under a $150,000 secured bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
smithfieldjohnston countyncofficer injuredarrestcrimeassaultstabbinginvestigation
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 14 students, 1 teacher dead in TX school shooting, gov says
Fort Liberty proposed as new name for Fort Bragg
NC Attorney General Stein recovering from 'minor' stroke
NOAA predicts above average hurricane season, releases storm names
New NC flood monitoring system ready for next big storm
Report finds people of color pay more in rental application fees
US birth rates rises for first time in 7 years
Show More
Eateries struggling as Triangle Restaurant Week approaches
1 dead, brother still missing in Cape Fear River
Thousands lose power after strong storms, flooding possible Tuesday
Suspect arrested after two teens shot in Clayton
Mom hears late son's heartbeat in 14-year-old boy for 1st time
More TOP STORIES News