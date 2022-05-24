Smithfield police officer injured by knife during arrest after disturbance call

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Smithfield police officer was treated at a hospital after being hurt by a suspect with a knife while making an arrest.Smithfield Police said they responded to a disturbance on the 300 block of Seventh Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.Officers found a 38-year-old man with an "obvious injury" at the scene. Police determined that he had been stabbed in the abdomen with a knife.While an officer was attempting to arrest a suspect in that case, the Smithfield officer was also injured by a knife.Officer A.E. Watts and the victim were taken to a hospital for treatment.The victim was described as stable.Watts was treated and later released and is recuperating from his injury, police said Tuesday afternoon.The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Shawn Marshall of S. Seventh Street. Marshall was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury as well as felonious assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.Marshall was held under a $150,000 secured bond.