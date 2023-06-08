Preschooler recovering after copperhead bite during western North Carolina camping trip

A 4-year-old Tennessee boy is on the mend after he was bitten by a copperhead during a camping trip in western North Carolina.

Jad Pollom and his family were camping in Highlands during the Memorial Day weekend when the venomous snake bit him.

His mother, Stacey, told ABC affiliate WTVC that Jad was outside a cabin playing on the porch when it happened. Jad's father, Jesse, snapped a photo of the snake as it slithered away:

His parents rushed Jad to a nearby emergency room, where he got 10 vials of anti-venom treatment, but he still had to be airlifted to Children's Hospital at Erlanger for extra care. Jad's parents told WTVC that it was their "worst nightmare" to not be flying with their son.

Jad was in the hospital for three days before returning home.

His mom posted on social media that it's "Gonna be a long time before I go camping again."

