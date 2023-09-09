Snake slithers into car for ride through North Carolina; Police remove it after 911 call

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. -- Police officers in Kannapolis added the title snake wrangler to their list of duties.
According to the Kannapolis Fire and Police departments, officers responded to a call for help after a python hitched a ride from Mooresville to Kannapolis in a car.
The department posted pictures on its social media showing officers removing the snake.
The department said it was able to find a good home for the snake.
"The Kannapolis Police Department urges everyone to be careful when giving rides to strangers, especially the slithery kind," the post said.
